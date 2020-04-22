Metallic Hammer and Classic Rock to launch radio takeovers

Steel Hammer and Vintage Rock are teaming up with unbiased system Responses Radio for a series of new reveals.

Over the class of the next four months, both equally magazine teams will convey you the incredibly most effective in rock and metallic – and that indicates fresh new cuts and timeless classics will be filling your ears to maintain you entertained for the duration of the present-day lockdown.

The Metal Hammer Clearly show will be broadcast each individual Wednesday from 6-8pm GMT, even though The Typical Rock Present will air every Sunday at 4pm GMT.

You can tune in by means of the Responses Radio website and the Opinions Radio app (available by using Apple or Google Perform). It’ll also be streaming on MyTunerRadio, Radio Garden, Streema and On-line Radio Box.

Steel Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade claims: “We’re delighted to be creating a return to radio this month courtesy of our pals at Responses. Any justification to enjoy metallic loud is excellent in my books. See you all there!”

Traditional Rock editor Siân Llewellyn provides: “It’s heading to be excellent bringing the soundtrack to Typical Rock again into your houses, vehicles, mobile units, synthetic intelligences with Opinions Radio.

“I’m on the lookout ahead to bringing the sounds. No matter if it really is hard rock or weighty metal, blues or AOR, punk or prog, goth, sleaze or southern-fried boogie, if we include it in the magazine, I’ll engage in it. Stay tuned!

Comments Radio’s Adam Whalley suggests he’s delighted to have the reveals and adds: “They are two models that healthy seamlessly with the audio and ethos of Comments Radio and it is a wonderful opportunity to get their aid and get some interesting initial programming from those people who can definitely carry excellent songs to the station.”

The 1st Steel Hammer Present will be broadcast later on these days (April 22) at 6pm – and do not neglect, you can subscribe to each Metal Hammer and Basic Rock journals suitable now – and we’ll provide them straight to your door.

You can also select up a digital membership masking five concerns of Typical Rock, Metallic Hammer or Prog for the new low price of £5, €5 or $5.