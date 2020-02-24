metallica-cancel-pageant-dates-to-guidance-james-hetfield’s-restoration

Metallica have cancelled two festival headline performances thanks to just take position afterwards this year in purchase to help frontman James Hetfield’s recovery.

The singer entered rehab in September 2019 to deal with his “struggles with addiction”. Hetfield’s dependancy and alcoholism concerns ended up beforehand thorough in the 2004 documentary Some Type of Monster.

Metallica will now no for a longer time be headlining Columbus’ Sonic Temple festival in May perhaps or Louisville’s Louder Than Lifestyle in September. At the former function, they will be changed by Crimson Very hot Chili Peppers and Resource.

Other appearances at activities such as Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, and Aftershock will still go in advance as prepared.

In a letter to enthusiasts, Hetfield described why the band ended up pulling out of the festivals. “As component of my continuing exertion to get and stay wholesome, I have important restoration gatherings on people weekends that can not be moved,” he wrote.

“I apologise to all of our enthusiasts who have acquired tickets for these festivals. We are performing with the competition promoters to supply for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is stating ‘I apologise’ to each individual a single of you. The truth is that I have not prioritised my wellbeing in the past yr of touring and I now know that my mental overall health comes initial. That could audio like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to allow the Metallica staff/family members down and, I alone, wholly compromised myself.”

The frontman extra an update on his journey so far, stating his therapy was “going well” and he is “optimistic about the blessings I have been offered and what the long run brings”.

“Like the moth into the flame, getting human in this vocation has its massive problems and can be tricky,” he concluded. “Your comprehending allows the therapeutic.

Previous 7 days (February 20), Hetfield gave his first general public efficiency considering that moving into rehab. The musician appeared at a tribute for late star Eddie Dollars, who died in September 2019.