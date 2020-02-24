metallica-cancel-two-summer-time-festival-tour-dates

Metallica have cancelled two scheduled appearances at Sonic Temple and Louder Than Everyday living festivals this summertime.

The band were being owing to participate in two headline sets at the Epicenter Pageant, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Lifestyle and Aftershock this summer months.

However, vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield has confirmed by way of a statement on the Metallica site that adhering to his return to rehab at the end of 2019, he has “critical recovery occasions” which are not able to be moved on the weekends that Sonic Temple and Louder Than Lifestyle are set to get area.

Hetfield’s assertion reads: “It pains me to produce this, but I have to allow all of you know that I simply cannot make it to Sonic Temple in Columbus and Louder Than Lifestyle in Louisville this calendar year.

“As component of my continuing work to get and keep healthier, I have essential recovery occasions on those people weekends that can not be moved. I apologise to all of our supporters who have purchased tickets for these festivals. We are doing the job with the festival promoters to give for refunds or exchanges.

“My intent with this assertion is stating “I apologise” to each a single of you. The reality is that I have not prioritised my health in the previous calendar year of touring and I now know that my psychological health will come to start with. That might sound like a no-brainer for most of you but I didn’t want to allow the Metallica group/household down and, I on your own, totally compromised myself.

“Seeking on the brighter side, my remedy is heading well. It was absolutely important for me to appear right after my mental, bodily, and religious health.

“I want to strain that the band will enjoy all other announced 2020 shows.

“I am hunting forward to finding back again to enjoying and observing all our terrific South American admirers in April. And, of program, enjoying Epicenter in Charlotte, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona and Aftershock in Sacramento. We will nevertheless engage in two unique sets at each individual of these festivals.

“Past 2020, I am optimistic about the blessings I have been presented and what the upcoming delivers. I appreciate all the terrific prayers and aid from everybody considering that I went into rehab previous September. Like the moth into the flame, becoming human in this occupation has its massive worries and can be hard. Your comprehension allows the healing.”

Tool and the Red Warm Chili Peppers will move in for Metallica at Sonic Temple. Louder Than Everyday living headliners will be declared at a afterwards date.

Refunds for each functions will be offered from February 28 and ticket holders will be contacted by means of electronic mail. For extra info, head to Danny Wimmer’s formal web site.