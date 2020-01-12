Metallica cover from Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honor of Neil Peart

Loading...

Metallica shared a live cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in honor of the band’s drummer Neil Peart, who passed away earlier this week.

The visionary stick figure died on Tuesday (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, made a statement on Friday (January 10th) in which they referred to and said Peart as “a friend, soulmate and bandmate over 45” was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

Thousands of honors have been donated to the man who many consider one of the greatest drummers to ever get a pair of sticks, including from rock giants Metallica.

The band used social media to share a clip of them performing a cover of Rush’s 1981 song “Tom Sawyer” from their “Moving Pictures” album.

“Rest in peace, Neil …” was the title of the video.

See the cover below:

Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich shared his moving homage to Peart on his Instagram page yesterday.

The image of the visionary Rush drummer said, “Thank you, Neil.

Thank you for inspiring me and for helping me with words and deeds, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, equipment and the possibilities speak that lie in front of you. “

He continued: “Thank you for what you have done with your passion, approach, principles and unwavering commitment to the instrument for drummers around the world! Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have also brought moving homages to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have produced generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “