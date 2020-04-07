Metallica vacation back again to 2009 in most recent video clip from the vaults

Metallica have unleashed the 3rd movie in their Metallica Mondays series.

The band have been uploading dwell shows from their archives, with the initial episode showcasing their Slane Castle performance from previous June, while the next showed the band in leading variety in Paris from 2017.

Now they’ve absent even further again with their established from Discussion board København in Copenhagen, Denmark, from July 22, 2009 – portion of Metallica’s tour in guidance of their 2008 album Death Magnetic.

It functions fistfuls of classics which includes The Four Horsemen, Learn Of Puppets, Injury, Inc. and Enter Sandman.

The full set can be located underneath, exactly where you will also discover the entire setlist.

Talking about Metallica Mondays, the band claimed: “While we’re all carrying out our component and staying property, we uncover ourselves missing live audio, so how about we dive again into a couple of of our favorite exhibits at a socially responsible distance?

“Let’s continue to be related and almost stop by a several of our favourite spots in the environment alongside one another as we convey a series of are living Metallica reveals ideal to your couch!”

Every concert is broadcast on Metallica’s YouTube and Facebook at 8pm ET (1am GMT) with followers capable to donate income reside to Metallica’s All Inside of My Palms foundation.

Over the weekend, Metallica’s Now That We’re Dead was applied as The Undertaker’s entrance topic for WrestleMania 36 in Orlando – with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo later sharing the clip on social media.

Final 7 days, Metallica introduced they ended up donating $350,000 to four coronavirus aid funds through their All Inside My Hands foundation.

The hard cash has been supplied to Feeding The us, Direct Relief, Crew Nation and the USBG Countrywide Charity Foundation.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=m05Y0yqvyUc

Metallica: Discussion board København, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 22, 2009

1. Lars’ Intro

2. That Was Just Your Lifetime

3. The Conclusion Of The Line

4. Creeping Loss of life

5. Holier Than Thou

6. A single

7. Broken, Conquer & Scarred

8. The 4 Horsemen

9. Sad But Genuine

10. The Unforgiven

11. The Judas Kiss

12. Guitar Doodle

13. The Working day That Hardly ever Comes

14. Grasp Of Puppets

15. Injury, Inc.

16. Guitar DoodleS #2

17. Almost nothing Else Issues

18. Enter Sandman

19. Stone Cold Outrageous

20. Trapped Less than Ice

21. Request & Demolish