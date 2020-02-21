[METALLICA’s JAMES HETFIELD Performs For Very first Time Considering that Rehab Remain (Online video)]

James Hetfield performed reside for the time because his rehab keep on Thursday (February 20) at a tribute to Eddie Income. The METALLICA frontman performed an acoustic rendition of Funds‘s “Newborn Keep On” at Saban in Beverly Hills, California.

Hetfield wasn’t between the introduced friends at “A Star-Studded Tribute To Eddie Revenue”, proceeds from which benefited the USC Eddie Income Most cancers Analysis Fund.

Hetfield and Funds have been pals, with the METALLICA guitarist/vocalist recalling how he 1st linked with the late singer.

“So I bought to hang out with Eddie the past possibly a few several years of his lifestyle,” James claimed prior to participating in the tune. “I saw the cleaned-up model of Eddie.

He stated that he very first fulfilled Dollars at an Oakland Raiders soccer match where Eddie was executing the nationwide anthem. “I met him in advance of he went out there, and he kinda blew me off,” Hetfield recalled. “I assumed, ‘Who is is this pompous ass?’ And if you spot it, you’ve received it, is what I’m expressing. So it was like two massive dogs heading in a circle around just about every other, which was form of humorous. I observed via it. I noticed through that moi, and he observed as a result of mine, and we received to be friends, ’cause I think our egos matched the dimension or our insecurities.”

Hetfield has been mainly out of the public eye due to the fact past tumble when METALLICA canceled an Australian tour and announced that Hetfield was returning to rehab to fight his addictions. The singer/guitarist initially received treatment in 2002, a procedure that was chronicled in the 2004 documentary “Metallica: Some Form Of Monster”.

James produced his initial key general public overall look considering that moving into rehab on January 30, when an exhibit showcasing 10 of his classic personalized vehicles opened with a ticketed reception at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.