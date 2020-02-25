metallica’s-kirk-hammett-“blown-away”-by-peter-eco-friendly-tribute-opportunity-amid-band’s-pageant-cancellation

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett said he is “blown away” to be carrying out at an all-star tribute concert to Fleetwood Mac co-founder at the London Palladium.

His opinions come as it was introduced the band have cancelled two festival headline performances thanks to take position afterwards this 12 months in buy to assist frontman James Hetfield’s recovery.

The tribute occasion, which will be occurring nowadays (February 25), is being curated by Green’s fellow Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood and will feature further appearances by Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Jonny Lang, Andy Fairweather Very low, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Zak Starkey, Steven Tyler and Monthly bill Wyman.

On Monday (February 24), Hammett built the statement on his site FearFestevil.com, admitting to becoming fired up about the option.

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. Credit history: Getty

He wrote: “I’m honoured to be actively playing a section in the Peter Environmentally friendly Celebration Exhibit currently being staged by Mick Fleetwood at the London Palladium. Concerning Mick, Billy Gibbons and Dave Gilmour I am likely to be in the existence of some significant legends, and in truth of the matter, I’m completely blown absent by that.”

In the meantime, his bandmate James Hetfield is presently in restoration just after coming into rehab in September 2019 to offer with his “struggles with addiction”. His dependancy and alcoholism issues have been beforehand in depth in the 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster.

Metallica will now no more time be headlining Columbus’ Sonic Temple pageant in May perhaps or Louisville’s Louder Than Existence in September. At the former occasion, they will be replaced by Crimson Incredibly hot Chili Peppers and Software.

Other appearances at situations which include Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, and Aftershock will still go ahead as planned.

Metallica’s James Hetfield Credit history: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Photographs

In a letter to lovers, Hetfield spelled out why the band had been pulling out of the festivals. “As component of my continuing exertion to get and continue to be healthier, I have vital recovery functions on all those weekends that can’t be moved,” he wrote.

“I apologise to all of our lovers who have acquired tickets for these festivals. We are doing work with the competition promoters to offer for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this assertion is indicating ‘I apologise’ to every one particular of you. The fact is that I have not prioritised my health and fitness in the previous calendar year of touring and I now know that my psychological health comes to start with. That might seem like a no-brainer for most of you but I did not want to permit the Metallica crew/loved ones down and, I by itself, entirely compromised myself.”

The frontman additional an update on his journey so much, stating his remedy was “going well” and he is “optimistic about the blessings I have been given and what the upcoming brings”.

“Like the moth into the flame, currently being human in this profession has its substantial issues and can be complicated,” he concluded. “Your knowing can help the therapeutic.

Very last week (February 20), Hetfield gave his first community general performance given that entering rehab. The musician appeared at a tribute for late star Eddie Income, who died in September 2019.