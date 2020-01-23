Metallica’s Kirk Hammett hits Motorhead and Thin Lizzy’s Rock Hall snub

Kall Hammett from Metallica has talked about Motorhead and Thin Lizzy who are missing the induction in The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The guitarist was a guest on the Let There Be Talk podcast when the subject of the Rock Hall was raised.

The guitarist said: “I really think that when such things happen, it might be a generation that some elderly people just don’t get it. They just don’t get it. They do not see the range of influence and impact and inspiration that certain bands have.

“They don’t hear it, because they might be part of another generation and are told that such vocals are bad. But they are not, they are just a different kind of singing. And they believe that such recordings have no value. Some of those Motorhead recordings are so beautifully raw.

“For those people, Motorhead is a bit of a bitter pill. And it can be understood a little better. I think that’s the problem – it’s just a generic thing. “

Hammett adds: “I don’t like to say that because I think, if it’s good music, it will go beyond generations. But then, at certain moments, people are simply shut off from the beginning, for whatever reason. It’s just one of those things that just happens. “

Regarding missing Thin Lizzy, Hammett says: “They had such a huge impact on me and all my friends – and all the bands that came up at the same time we were there – and they are still not in The Rock And Roll Hall of fame! Again, maybe it’s generations, I don’t know. “

A total of 16 artists were nominated for The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but this year only six will be dedicated: Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

The induction ceremony of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 takes place on May 2 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.