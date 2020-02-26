[METALLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT To Sign Restricted-Version Mug At Burbank, California’s Dark Delicacies]

METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett will be signing the confined-version Hammett & Hyde Mug from The Kirk Hammett Collection on Sunday, March 22 at Dim Delicacies in Burbank, California concerning four: 00 p.m. and seven: 00 p.m.

This will be a numbered function. When you purchase the mug ($45), you will get a number for your area in line.

Hammett will not be signing METALLICA merchandise.

Previously this 7 days, METALLICA canceled its headlining performances at the Sonic Temple pageant in Columbus, Ohio on Could 15 and May possibly 17 and the Louder Than Everyday living occasion in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18 and September 20, so that frontman James Hetfield can continue on his restoration immediately after re-entering rehab last slide.

Hetfield posted an open letter on the formal METALLICA internet web page in which he said about the canceled dates, “As element of my continuing effort to get and remain healthy, I have important recovery activities on all those weekends that can not be moved. I apologize to all of our enthusiasts who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are doing the job with the festival promoters to present for refunds or exchanges.”

The musician pressured that METALLICA will participate in all other announced 2020 displays, such as an April operate in South The us, the Epicenter festival in Charlotte on May 1 and May perhaps three, Welcome To Rockville in Daytona on May perhaps 8 and Might 10 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 9 and Oct 11. The band will participate in two one of a kind sets at just about every of these three festivals as previously promised.

