Metallica’s ‘Now That We’re Dead’ Applied As The Undertaker’s Entrance Topic At ‘Wrestle Mania 36’

METALLICA‘s “Now That We are Dead” served as the entrance and exit theme for WWE wrestler The Undertaker all through his match last evening (Saturday, April 4) from AJ Models at “WrestleMania 36”.

METALLICA was apparently thrilled by the inclusion, tweeting out just after the event: “The legacy proceeds. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to ‘Now That We’re Dead’ on @WWENetwork!”

For the very first time in WWE historical past, “WrestleMania” is remaining held more than two nights in entrance of an vacant arena, with most of the show taped in advance thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

METALLICA has history with WWE and “WrestleMania”, with “For Whom The Bell Tolls” possessing accompanied Triple H on his entrance to the ring at “WrestleMania XXVII”.

“Now That We’re Lifeless” is taken from METALLICA‘s newest album, “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, which debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016, marketing 291,000 copies in its initial week of release.

The formal “Now That We are Lifeless” online video was directed by the Brooklyn-centered large-art pictures duo Herring and Herring, who photographed METALLICA for the “Hadwired… To Self-Destruct” album package, and also helmed video clips for “Halo On Fire” and “Am I Savage?”

“Now That We are Lifeless” sees METALLICA frontman James Hetfield singing of anyone whose lover has died, and he is wanting ahead to them becoming reunited in the afterlife.

When METALLICA started out tracking the track, they discovered they had been overthinking it and have been compelled to use 1 of the pre-production rehearsal normally takes. Drummer Lars Ulrich described to Rolling Stone: “With ‘Now That We are Dead’, we recorded it and every thing kept having tighter and precise, and all of a unexpected you go, wait around a minute, I imagine we just defeat all the existence out of this thing. [Laughs] We went again and listened to the pre-manufacturing ground requires — almost like the final rehearsals — and it is like, ‘Hey, hold out a minute. There is a wholly diverse vibe there. It seems like a living, respiration entity instead than one thing set jointly by a drill sergeant.’ [Laughs] So we went with a model that was a minor bit looser.”



The legacy carries on. @WWE superstar The @Undertaker walked out to “Now That We’re Dead” on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/mC4hCGLpOm

— Metallica (@Metallica) April 5, 2020



