Monday, March 2, 2020
Home Entertainment Meteorologist Chris Bianchi joins the Herald team

Chris Bianchi is a meteorologist at WeatherNation, a countrywide tv community headquartered in the Denver, Colo., place.

A Connecticut indigenous, Bianchi graduated from Boston University in 2009. He grew up forecasting nor’easters and thunderstorms, sparking his curiosity in weather conditions from a young age.

Bianchi been given his certification in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2012, and retains his broadcasters’ Seal of Approval from the Countrywide Weather conditions Affiliation.

