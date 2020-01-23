Meteorologist: don’t worry about the drop in precipitation in the valley

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Colin McKellar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, spends most of his days looking at computer screens.

It monitors atmospheric models using European and Canadian models, and various programs to forecast future storms in central California.

“It can be very difficult because you’re trying to figure out where the storm track is going,” said McKellar.

This storm was not too close to the central valley. McKellar says most of the rains have gone further north, leaving many people here in dry conditions.

“In the valley itself, we saw about two to four inches below average,” said McKellar.

So far, Fresno and Merced counties have had about four inches of rain, while the average is six inches.

Madera County experienced approximately 4.75 inches of rain while the average was 5.3. And, Tulare County has seen between three and four inches, while the average is 4.5

But McKeller says this is not the time to worry.

“We still have time with February, March and April,” said McKellar. “You just need to conserve water. We want to make sure the tanks stay full.”

