[method-of-a-down’s-john-dolmayan-recruits-serj-tankian-for-address-of-bowie’s-starman]

Procedure Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has introduced a go over of David Bowie’s Starman by his These Grey Guys task.

The observe will characteristic on These Grey Men’s self-titled debut album, which is set to arrive on February 28, with Starman showcasing guest vocals from Dolmayan’s Process Of A Down bandmate Serj Tankian.

Speaking about his inspiration for the handles album, Dolmayan claims: “While I was driving, I’d place on satellite radio and hear to whatsoever came on.

“Often, I’d listen to a thing and ask myself how I would participate in or prepare it. I in fact started off to make a list of about 30 tracks I may possibly cover someday. I just acquired inspiration from desert driving and listening to audio.

“System Of A Down was not producing music at the time, but I wanted an outlet for my artistic strength. So, I whittled down the checklist and arrived at out to some artists I desired to do the job with.”

Tankian also seems on album opener Highway To Nowhere, while other attendees incorporate Rage Towards The Machine’s Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows.

Program Of A Down will enjoy two demonstrates with Korn, Religion No Extra, Helmet and Russian Circles at the Bank Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Might 22 and 23. They’ll then head around to Europe for even further performances, which includes a headline established at the UK’s Obtain pageant.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uhh-zKENhw0"></noscript>

These Grey Men: These Grey Males



Technique Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan’s These Gray Gentlemen job will launch their debut album at the close of February. The history will element company which include Serj Tankian and Tom Morello.Watch Offer

These Grey Males: These Grey Adult men



1. Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads cover showcasing Serj Tankian)



2. Starman (David Bowie go over featuring Serj Tankian)



3. What I Know (Two Door Cinema Club protect featuring Jonathan Dorr)



4. Runaway (Del Shannon protect that includes Franky Perez)



five. Avenue Spirit (Radiohead address featuring M. Shadows and Tom Morello)



6. Hung Up (Madonna include featuring Sirusho)



7. Attractive Intruders (AFI deal with featuring Jonah Perry Nimoy)



eight. Rock Bottom (Eminem go over)