[Methods: Why Barcelona struggled to break down Napoli]

The groups played out a 1-one draw in the Champions League

There’s no two techniques about it. Barcelona were fairly insipid last evening. Tasked with breaking down a conservative Napoli aspect, the Blaugrana unsuccessful to generate anything at all of substance, finishing with only just one shot on focus on. Although there ended up glimpses of brilliance from both sides, with Lionel Messi repeatedly dribbling earlier a host of blue shirts and Dries Mertens firing in from outdoors the 18-yard box, the sport was a comparatively dry affair on the whole.

Gennaro Gattuso arrived into this recreation with a apparent strategy: have adult males driving the ball at all times. He lined up in a four-one-4-1 with Diego Demme as the single pivot and Mertens up top. This 4-one-four-one grew to become a quite slender 4-5-1 mid-block out of possession. In this mid-block, Demme was instructed to sit in front of the back four and occupy the central spaces that Messi typically does, thereby restricting the Argentine’s capacity to dribble and go amongst the strains. From time to time, Gattuso allowed both Piotr Zielinski or Fabián Ruiz to thrust up and press alongside Mertens (in a four-4-2) to relieve the Belgian’s defensive responsibilities, retaining him fresh for counters. It was apparent that Gattuso did not want either Jose Callejon or Lorenzo Insigne to push alongside Mertens he desired them to remain extensive and keep a counter-attacking threat at all periods. Moreover, not at the time did Napoli push the Barcelona centre-backs when they were being distributing the ball from deep. They ended up running with a male-oriented press and seemed information with sitting down back again, although protecting a potent menace on the counter (from where they eventually punished the Blaugrana).



Quique Setien on the other hand, lined up in a 4-3-three with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic in midfield and Arturo Vidal on the correct-wing, who seemed to have been put there to maintain width when Messi dropped deep. Barça ended up working with a comparatively state-of-the-art inside in Frenkie and a further a person in Rakitic, who was typically remaining with Busquets as a faux 2nd pivot. When setting up from the back again, Setien instructed Nelson Semedo to fall back and existing himself as an more passing solution for the two centre-backs (Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti) and asked Junior Firpo to keep up in advance. Barça utilized an intense push yesterday, with the midfield, along with Vidal, frequently primary the cost in that regard: Busquets recorded six interceptions while Vidal created six tackles. Frenkie was tasked with occupying the opposing centre-backs, thereby, making it possible for Messi room to fall deep and receive.

So, why was it this sort of a drab affair then?

Very well, it was a common story. Barca were insipid in possession and lacked verticality. Setien’s men were conservative on the ball and appeared fearful to reduce it. Even even though they ended up urgent very well, the gamers seemed danger-averse. Additionally, there was a deficiency of width and a deficiency of runners by means of the middle. With no real wide players on possibly wing, Barça ended up unable to produce 1v1 predicaments by means of which they could capitalise. Rather, they were crowded out by Gattuso’s adult men via the center. Vidal, who experienced worked very well as a left-sided attacker against Eibar looked much worse on the right. He did not engage in off Messi very well and available no penetration in any respect Mario Rui was ready to effectively shut him out of the activity in the to start with 50 %. Junior, who was the most state-of-the-art participant on the remaining, presented very little. He constantly handed backwards from highly developed areas, instead of advancing with the ball or playing it in. As a consequence, he completed with zero critical passes and zero dribbles done. So, no width. There also was a dearth of progressive passing by means of the middle. Frenkie, who was remaining up substantial, was mainly absent in the course of the match and Rakitic did not present nearly anything in the way of attack. Setien’s final decision to bench Arthur and Ansu Fati did not fork out off. So, to recap: None of the interiors designed by way of the middle yesterday and none of the large gamers bombed ahead on the wings. Not exactly a recipe for success.



The only real attacking menace came from Messi, who completed with seven dribbles, two key passes and three pictures. Even so, devoid of any runners (for the majority of the video game) he could not provide considerably in phrases of end item.

Barça did improve in the next 50 percent, as the recreation opened up and Napoli relented. They had been more decisive in the last third. The addition of Arthur altered the complexion of the video game his offensive contribution was vastly exceptional to Rakitic’s. Semedo showed additional initiative to run in behind on the ideal, as well. Barcelona also edged the sport in accordance to xG, with one.52 to Napoli’s .70. Reassuring, in a way, thinking about their torrid sort absent from dwelling. Setien can take heart in the point that his crew did not implode immediately after likely at the rear of. In its place, they grew into the video game after that Mertens objective.

All in all, a 1-one attract is not the conclusion of the earth. Barça nonetheless go to the Camp Nou as large favourites, even in the absence of important personnel. Right after all, they have not shed there in the Champions League in seven a long time.