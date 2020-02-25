methyl-ethel-announce-new-ep-‘hurts-to-laugh’-with-the-single-‘majestic-af’

Methyl Ethel have released the new solitary ‘Majestic AF’, which previews their approaching EP ‘Hurts To Laugh’. The Western Australian band have also introduced new solo tour dates, which you can uncover underneath.

The tune is the opening observe of ‘Hurts To Laugh’, which was recorded at the same time as Methyl Ethel’s 2019 album, ‘Triage’.

Listen to ‘Majestic AF’ below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WRxav8MMFYI?feature=oembed" title="Methyl Ethel - Majestic AF (Official Audio)" width="696"></noscript>

The four other tracks that spherical out ‘Hurts To Laugh’ are ‘Honest’, ‘Charm Offensive’, ‘What Memory Found’ and ‘The Quicker’. The EP will be out April 10 by means of Dot Sprint/Distant Control.

Soon immediately after its launch, Methyl Ethel will embark on a 4-day solo tour of Australia. Bandleader Jake Webb will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Tickets for these displays go on sale this Friday (February 28) by means of the band’s formal web site.

Webb will also play solo reveals in assistance of Peter, Bjorn & John on a North American tour working from March to April. It will kick off in Los Angeles on March 23, and wrap up on April 11 in Boston. Tickets for these reveals are on sale now by means of Methyl Ethel’s official website.

Methyl Ethel’s Australia solo tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Outpost (April 15)



Melbourne, The Evening Cat (16)



Sydney, Mary’s Underground (17)



Perth, Goodwill Club (19)

Methyl Ethel’s United states solo tour dates in assistance of Peter, Bjorn & John are:

Los Angeles, CA, Teregram Ballroom (March 23)



Santa Ana, CA, La Santa (24)



Oakland, CA, New Parish (25)



Portland, OR, Doug Fir Lounge (27)



Seattle, WA, Crocodile (28)



Salt Lake City, UT, City Lounge (31)



Denver, CO, Bluebird (April 1)



St. Paul, MN, Amsterdam (three)



Chicago, IL, Empty Bottle (4)



Ferndale, MI, Johnny Brendas (seven)



Washington, DC, Union Stage (eight)



New York Metropolis, NY, Webster Hall (10)



Boston, MA, Brighton Audio Hall (11)