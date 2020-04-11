Activist Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, describes her partner’s “scary” battle with the coronavirus.

Burke, 46, first shared his experience with COVID-19 on a long Twitter chain on Thursday to tell others about the spread of the virus.

“I went back and forth to talk about this, but my partner has Covid and the last two weeks of my life have been scary,” he tweets. “The reason I support, is that I’ve read so much information, but the most telling has been the first person accounts of people with it.”

Burke said they were both exposed to the coronavirus in mid-March.

“He was considered a‘ necessary worker ’because he works with the homeless and was exposed again at work,” he wrote. “It took about three days for me to figure out that we were probably dealing with Covid. In 3 days, he changed his feeling a little weak to 101.5 fever.”

According to the activist, his partner experienced “extreme fatigue, increasing fever, horrific headaches” and an unusual symptom he had not heard before: sensitive skin.

“His skin seemed to burn – even when he had a fever barely over 99,” he added. “We literally used aloe gel in sunburn to calm it down. NP later told us he had heard others say it too.”

On day five, Burke said his partner’s health was deteriorating and his fever rose to 102.3, leading to an emergency visit to the Mount Sinai health system in New York.

“We were accepted into the ER after being tested in the lobby,” he tweeted. “She was dehydrated and had high blood sugar, so they put her in a vein. They gave us both chest x-rays and a Covid test, which is * cruel * (but pretty fast). She was positive and I was negative.”

Burke and his partner were eventually sent home because “he had no respiratory illnesses yet.” He said he was told to call 911 “if he even misses a breath.”

Activists described the next couple of days as “bad.”

“The worst was day 8, when his fever went to 102.9 and he started having seizures,” he said. “The doctor said I had to get his fever down. I put him in the shower (just another thing) and gave him Tylenol cold and flu strength (he took it at night) and it started to go down in about two hours.”

He continued: “It only has to be said that this was the SCARIEST night because the pressure to make the wrong decision was overwhelming. It felt like one wrong move could kill him. I didn’t sleep at all. But in the morning his fever was 101+ again and him I think this is the pinnacle. “

Burke said his partner’s fever calmed down, but he now suffers from a “terrible cough” and headache.

“He’s not 100%, but he’s much, much better,” he added. “I don’t want this on * anyone * as a patient or caretaker. It’s scary and difficult, and bc it affects everyone in a different way that you just don’t know. I think people need to be prepared with the doctors in your house anyway.”

As for himself, Burke said he has not experienced “any real symptoms” despite the headaches and body aches he says he feels exhausted on his partner’s side.

“I act as if I’m asymptomatic, even if just to be safe,” Burke added. “And we’re trying to keep some distance anyway.”

He continued: “I do not know whether tarinastamme useful I hope so, I just want people to know that it is not just a * bad flu or a cold I’m worried about living alone or a pair, both of which will get it because you may well be worried about, but you do not…. may receive hospital treatment. “

