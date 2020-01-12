Metra can go cashless on trains

Loading...

Metra drivers who arrive late can board a train and pay the conductor in cash – for the time being.

The rail service is investigating whether – and how – the cash rates paid on board are eliminated (cash would still be accepted at the counters).

The main reason for considering the policy change is to speed up the ticket process, said Michael Gillis, a Metra spokesperson. Cash rates on board include a surcharge of $ 5.

The policy change, implemented by Metra CEO Jim Derwinski during the December board meeting, would make it possible for conductors to stop carrying cash. Although theft of and security complaints by conductors are rare, Gillis said, money handling on trains is still a security issue.

There is no timeline to switch, Gillis said.

Metra ticket machines at train stations are for credit cards only and there are only a few at Union Station and the Ogilvie Transportation Center. So if the switch is made, the agency can add machines that withdraw cash. Another alternative is the Ventra app. In addition to being used for the CTA, riders can also purchase and display Metra tickets on their smartphones.

Metra ticket machines do not accept cash, so if the commuter transport agency decides to no longer accept cash on board trains, more machines would be added on which drivers can use cash to buy tickets. Ella Lee / Sun Times

“They must both continue (cash and non-cash ticket),” said Ernesto Muro, 24, a Glendale Heights commuter. “The Ventra app helps a lot – it’s very effective, very useful – but sometimes people may not have much experience with technology, so maybe the money keeps running.”

That’s the problem Metra driver Ken Sahs, 60, fears he might be confronted.

“I’m not really big on using technology for things like that,” said Sahs, who commutes 3 to 4 times a week from Chicago to Arlington Heights. “I see many people paying with their phones with the app. I do not like that. I’m 60 years old, so it’s a bit out of my time. “

He added that if Metra would eliminate on-board cash ticketing, he “probably would not take the train.”

What to do if a passenger gets on a train without a ticket has not yet been discussed, Gillis said; he added, however, that comparable transit systems usually require proof of payment before boarding, or impose a fine on passengers without a ticket.