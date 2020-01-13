Metra North Central trains stopped near Buffalo Grove after a possible body was found

Loading...

Metra North Central Service trains were stopped Monday morning after crews saw what a body could be near the tracks near the northwestern outskirts of Buffalo Grove.

Incoming and outgoing train movements were stopped at 7:35 am in the vicinity of Buffalo Grove, according to a service report from Metra.

A Metra spokesman said that a crew on incoming train 104, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7.47 am, reported that they may have seen a body near the tracks somewhere near Buffalo Grove.

There is currently no indication that someone has been hit by a train, according to the transport agency.

Buffalo Grove police said the investigation is being handled by Wheeling police. The wheeled police did not immediately provide details about the situation.

It was not immediately clear how long the delay would last, according to Metra. Drivers are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.

January 13, 2020