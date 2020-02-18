[metro-bank-probable-to-choose-interim-manager-as-following-ceo:-sky-information]



FILE Photograph: Signage is noticed outside of a Metro Financial institution in London, Britain, Could 22, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Image

February 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Britain’s Metro Financial institution is probable to decide acting manager Daniel Frumkin as its up coming main govt, Sky News noted https://news.sky.com/story/metro-financial institution-faces-force-to-hand-interim-main-major-job-11936657 on Monday, citing an unknown insider.

Formal confirmation of an appointment could just take location on Tuesday or together with the bank’s full-yr final results subsequent week, the British information channel claimed.

Metro Bank’s former Main Executive Craig Donaldson agreed with the board to action down at the finish of the last yr and Main Transformation Officer Daniel Frumkin replaced him as interim head from Jan. one, 2020.

Metro Financial institution declined to comment when asked about the Sky Information report.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru Modifying by Mark Potter)