metro-law-enforcement-recognize-fifty-three-year-previous-gentleman-discovered-fatally-stabbed-outside-the-house-north-nashville-residence

Metro Nashville police have recognized a gentleman fatally stabbed on Sunday outdoors his North Nashville house as 53-calendar year-old Herbert Chatman.

In accordance to law enforcement, officers located Chatman outside lying in grass in the vicinity of the entrance entrance of his household in the 800 block of 17th Avenue North off Herman Avenue.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Health-related Center where he died, police mentioned.

Chatman’s loss of life marks the 13th criminal murder in the metropolis so much this calendar year. At this exact same time last yr, Nashville experienced 11 killings.

Witnesses instructed police Chatman was concerned in a argument ahead of he was killed.

Everyone with information about Chatman’s slaying is requested to make contact with Criminal offense Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or p3tips.com/161.

Callers to Criminal offense Stoppers can stay nameless and qualify for a hard cash reward.

