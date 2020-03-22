Metro says no COVID-19 cases reported on MTA buses and trains – Los Angeles News – News Information

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)) – Transit officials across Southland are warning passengers of imminent changes in bus and rail services as they fight the spread of coronavirus.

Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington held a news conference Friday to announce that there were no reported cases of COVID-19 bound or contracted on an MTA bus or train, and no known cases reported among the agency’s nearly 11,000 employees.

Washington said that while trains and buses will continue to operate, the Metro will make some operational changes, including the provision of masks and gloves to operators, guard teams and security personnel.

Sewer stations and sewer hubs will also be installed in all major transit centers for passenger use, and may at some point be installed on board vehicles.

“We have no plans to shut down public transportation,” Washington said. “We operate cautiously, but not out of a position of fear. We’ll get it together. “

The metro will also start running a “mix of weekend and weekend service hours,” to suit transportation needs.

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) also announced similar measures starting March 23 after seeing two more than 50 per cent declines in passenger numbers in the last two weeks.

Authorities said there were 61,000 dormitories on March 18, compared to an average of 125,000 on weekdays.

In response, OCTA will reduce bus service to Sunday service hours, which is approximately 40 percent of the typical amount of bus service on weekdays, seven days a week.

For more information, visit the OCTA website.