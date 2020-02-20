[Metropolis going through fines pursuing Allen Benedict fatalities, evacuations]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A decide has fined Columbia Housing much more than $11,000 for protection violations that took spot at Allen Benedict Courtroom in January of 2019.

Columbia Housing confronted 26 citations Wednesday in municipal court, and chose to plead guilty to 24, resulting in a $470 fantastic for just about every ticket. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says the new management crew has been far more cooperative with next hearth protection, but states Wednesday’s listening to exhibits that no a person is exempt from pursuing fire codes.

Some of the concerns regulation enforcement learned at Allen Benedict Court docket include uncovered wires, insufficient smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, no hearth extinguishers, defective stairwells, and old appliances. The new management team at Columbia Housing states they have mounted a carbon monoxide detector in just about every housing unit with gas appliances. This will come following two guys died as a consequence of carbon monoxide at the elaborate in January 2019, which led to much more than 400 individuals staying displaced from their properties.

Allen Benedict Court Apartments are scheduled to be demolished in April.