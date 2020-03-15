Metropolis sets mail-in ballot history, even now demands polling spots, election judges amid coronavirus disaster

As the clock ticks to one particular of the most unusual Election Day’s the town has at any time seen, the Chicago Board of Elections on Sunday claimed it however wants polling spots and election judges — and the metropolis has damaged a Earth War II document for vote by mail applications.

With election judges dropping out, officials are operating to recruit standby or replacement judges — and are open to walk-ons.

“If you are healthier and in a position-bodied and you have not traveled lately and you obtain your polling location requirements assistance, you might provide to be sworn in to be a decide to assistance make this election perform.” Chicago Board of Elections Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen claimed in prepared remarks.

Officers also have made education video clips online, concentrating on set-up, processing voters, doing the job polling locations and closing polls and transmitting benefits.

Typically, every single polling places has 5 election judges this calendar year, numerous will not. Allen mentioned the election board does not know how numerous will really present up. About 500 men and women have volunteered to be standby judges.

About 118,000 voters asked for mail ballots, but election officers warned those ballots have to be postmarked by Tuesday for the vote to depend. Voters who utilized and did not get the ballot still can go to early voting locations and vote there as a substitute.

The board said the metropolis is organized to take care of massive numbers of men and women voting early, and they available up the Loop tremendous Web page at Clark and Lake as the greatest choice to vote on Sunday.

Early voting tallies on each Friday and Saturday were being about 18,000 just about every day. As of Sunday morning, 124,000 Chicagoans have voted early. Vote by mail figures have tripled.

As for early voting internet sites, hours have been extended on Sunday and Monday until eventually 5 p.m There are also six early voting internet sites open up until 7 p.m. on Monday.

Due to the fact Wednesday, 168 polling areas have opted out of Election Working day. That is about 8% of the city’s 2,069 precincts.

Officials are urging voters to stop by chicagoelections.gov to uncover out where by to vote. Voters can also locate information on their polling locale by calling 312-269-7900.

“We are performing day and night time with the Town of Chicago to change extra than 160 polling locations with each individual obtainable federal government area that is appropriate for a polling area on Tuesday,” Allen explained in his prepared remarks.