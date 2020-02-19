[mexican-authorities-to-resume-research-for-miners-killed-in-2006-blast]



Family associates and human legal rights activist hold a news meeting as a symbols of a protest all through the 14th anniversary of the explosion at Grupo Mexico’s Pasta de Conchos coal mine that remaining 65 miners useless, at their monument in Mexico Town, Mexico February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

February 19, 2020

MEXICO City (Reuters) – The Mexican government will resume a look for for the bodies of dozens of coal miners killed in a blast far more than a 10 years ago, after mining organization Grupo Mexico returned the concession for the site to the authorities, officers reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on the 14th anniversary of the blast, Labor Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde advised a news conference that specialists have identified a new route to enter the Pasta de Conchos mine and plan to resume the lookup in October.

She also stated specialists had identified that degrees of drinking water and gas in the mine had lowered, allowing employees to lookup the web site properly.

“Grupo Mexico expresses its would like that the attempts carried out by the govt are profitable and translate into peace for the family members,” the business mentioned in a assertion.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged to get well the bodies last calendar year, but the firm’s main government warned that earlier efforts to come across the bodies of miners killed in the blast experienced been “high possibility.”

Some 65 males were being killed in the massive mine shaft explosion on Feb. 19, 2006 when methane gas brought on the collapse of the mine in the northern point out of Coahuila. Only two bodies had been recovered.

Grupo Mexico, which operated the mine, has taken care of that it was an regrettable accident and that the company experienced compensated households.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Noe Torres producing by Daina Beth Solomon and Julia Love Enhancing by Alistair Bell)