Mexican chicken chili a great dinner for two

This is an intriguing chili with one pot that is made Mexican – with cinnamon. It is perfect for two or a crowd. Some like hot, others don’t, but everyone likes chili. This recipe is mildly hot. Serve hot pepper sauce on the side for those who want to adjust the heat. I think using cooked pieces of chicken instead of minced meat results in a lighter dish that is nice for a change.

The chicken marinates for a few minutes in cinnamon with a little vinegar. I first saw the use of cinnamon in Mexican cuisine when I saw a friend add some to the meat she was preparing for her chili.

MEXICAN CHICKEN CHILE

½ lb. roasted chicken fillet (skinless)

2 t. white vinegar

1 t. ground cinnamon

1 t. rapeseed oil

1 c. frozen chopped onion

1 t. finely chopped garlic

¾ c. rinsed and drained red canned sodium beans

2 c. tomatoes with canned sodium in a can, with juice

½ T. chili powder

1 t. ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish:

¼ c. low-fat sour cream

½ c. fresh coriander, chopped

2 T. grated low-fat Mexican cheese

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces (approximately ½-inch cubes). Place in a bowl and sprinkle with the vinegar and cinnamon. Stir to ensure that all cubes are covered with cinnamon.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes. They cannot be brown. Add the kidney beans, tomatoes, chili powder and cumin. Break the tomatoes with a spoon. Lower the heat and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Add the chicken and let it simmer for another 5 minutes. Stir to combine. Add salt and pepper and season to taste. Add more chili powder or cumin if necessary.

Put sour cream, coriander and cheese in spice bowls and serve the chili, past the bowls.

TORTILLA SALAD

½ c. frozen corn kernels, thawed

4 c. grated, washed, ready-made iceberg lettuce

1½ T. vinaigrette dressing with reduced fat content

2 c. Tortilla chips with reduced fat content (2 oz.)

Throw corn and salad into a medium bowl with the dressing. Sprinkle with tortilla chips and serve.

