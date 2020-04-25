Mexican Doctors Discovered With Happiness For Fear Of Coronavirus

(Bloomberg) – Dr. Angela Vargas works at a Mexico City hospital with patients suffering from coronary heart disease, not coronavirus disease. But when she leaves the hospital she is treated as if she is sick.

To avoid the attack, according to some of her colleagues, Vargas, 46, changed into civilian clothes when she left the hospital.

“When people see you are crazy or you are working in a hospital, they will look at you as if you were infected,” she told Bloomberg on Thursday.

Read more: The front line staff is giving their Market News in the NEW TIME MONEY

While doctors from Florida to Italy have shown great public enthusiasm, in Mexico some have been attacked on the streets, they have been prevented from transporting people, and in some cases the use of blows has been used. The incident happened to a nurse at Vargas Hospital, according to news reports to a Jalisco State doctor and a nurse in Sinaloa.

Mexico is not the only country that doctors have targeted by those who fear not spreading the disease. In India, health workers have succeeded in overthrowing workers or forcing them out of residential buildings. The injuries were reported from Australia to the Philippines.

Keep up to date with our latest coronavirus newsletter by clicking here.

On Monday, Fabiana Zepeda, president of the Mexican Medical Association, known as IMSS, urged people at a news conference to stop attacking health workers. She said the IMSS received at least 21 attacks on staff in 12 states, but many have been reported by social media.

“We invite, really, respect us,” she said with tears. “We need full cooperation in these times that calls for all Mexicans to be together,” she said during the presentation of COVID-19’s plans for the health ministry.

Mexico has 12,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,221 as of Saturday. Health authorities say the number of infected people can be eight times that amount.

Other than abuse, health workers face a hospital system that does not have access to equipment and staff even before the outbreak. Hospital staff in various cities, including Tijuana, criticized the shortage of protective equipment and personnel. Vargas said residents are buying their own plastic surgery machines in Mexico City.

Read more: Coronavirus infection can cause Depression

Related Articles

By April 10, 329 doctors and nurses tested the virus, Victor Hugo Borja, an IMSS official, told local media. In Coahuila alone, at least 100 are ill and five have died since April 15. Since then, the head of a state hospital has died on COVID-19.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s president says the country’s hospitals are ready to deal with the crisis.

“We haven’t reached an agreement yet,” he said Wednesday, while acknowledging that medical supplies are needed to prepare when the outbreak arrives. Mexico expects to receive 2,500 air conditioners from China and the United States during April and May.

The government is also looking for additional medical professionals and implemented bonuses for those who are paying COVID-19 patients about 20% of their salary. Security officials began patrolling the doors of IMSS hospitals on April 14 to protect workers and patients, Zepeda said.

But Vargas said Mexico needs to do more to protect hospital staff from attacks.

“It has no meaning and sadness,” she said. “People do not realize that some of those health workers who may be injured by an assault, mean less staff will be treating COVID-19 patients.”

Please send any suggestions, guidance, and stories to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.