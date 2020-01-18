Mexican star becomes highest-paid MLS player

The Los Angeles Galaxy replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Javier Hernandez and made the Mexican striker the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic split from the Los Angeles Galaxy in mid-November after spending two seasons in Hollywood and the club finally found a replacement. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Galaxy has reached an agreement to hire Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from La Liga Sevilla.

The report says the transfer fees remain unknown, but the US giants have offered the 31-year-old Mexican international a three-year contract. In addition to offering Hernandez a multi-year contract, the report goes on to say that the Los Angeles Galaxy has made Hernandez the highest-paid player in the league. His predecessor, Ibrahimovic, claimed the honor last season with a salary of $ 7.2 million.

Hernandez has big shoes to fill in Los Angeles. Ibrahimovic supported his arrogance off the field with exceptional performances in the number nine jersey. The Swedish international, who returned to AC Milan, managed to score 53 goals in 58 games for the club, so the pressure to progress to the elite is certainly on Hernandez’s shoulders.

Great signature for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Galaxy has shown interest in Hernandez several times in the past, but it finally got its man after years of testing. Hernandez hoped he could make it to Seville, but the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has only made nine league appearances for the Spaniards. This move to Major League Soccer, and to Los Angeles in particular, is timely.

Hernandez still has good years in him and he is looking forward to ending his career on a high note, which is exactly what the Galaxy needs after the departure of the best striker to wear his jersey. It is also important to note that the Latin American community and its fan base will be thriving in Los Angeles more than ever. With another Mexican star to Carlos Vela who lights up the league with the Los Angeles Football Club, the arrival of Hernandez will transform this rivalry into one of the biggest derbies in all of North America.

Hernandez is Mexico’s top scorer with 52 goals, so one can only imagine the reception he will receive among American-Mexican fans across the United States. In addition, Hernandez brings quality experience and veteran leadership to the team. During his career, Hernandez has played in 308 league games in Mexico, England, Germany and Spain, and has scored 115 goals at the same time.

The Los Angeles Galaxy is known for finding ways to win the best players in the world and they have maintained their reputation with the signing of this agreement. All eyes will be on Hernandez to see how quickly he settles in, and he must be ready to handle Ibrahimovic comparisons from day one. Overall, it was a solid signature from the Galaxy.