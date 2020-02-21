[Mexican television icon Roberto Gomez Bolaños, aka Chespirito, honored in Google Doodle]

LOS ANGELES — Friday’s Google research motor “Doodle” artwork honors the late Mexican tv icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños, improved regarded by his phase title “Chespirito,” who was born on this day in Mexico Town in 1929.

Gómez Bolaños has been identified as the Charlie Chaplin of Mexico and is regarded as 1 of the most crucial Spanish-language humorists of all time.

Chespirito, a sketch comedy show Gómez Bolaños created and starred in, ran from 1971 to 1992. It instantaneously grew to become one of the most popular reveals in Mexico and through Latin The us.

The present embodied numerous elements of Mexican lifestyle even though making a critique on the unrealistic graphic of superheroes.

Among his most beloved characters are El Chapulín Colorado (the red grasshopper) and El Chavo del Ocho, a lousy orphan famous for his iconic hat, striped shirt, and red suspenders.