Mexican troops block US caravan travelers world

CIUDAD HIDALGO (Mexico), January 19 – Mexican troops prevented around 1,500 Central American migrants from entering Guatemala, scuffling with them, and thwarting their hoped-for path to the United States and a better life.

A National Guard soldier, who was on guard at a bridge, which is an important border crossing, and spoke through a megaphone, told travelers that they could not enter without a visa or migration document and that it was dangerous to sneak in.

“Don’t expose yourself to traffickers. Your life is in danger, ”said this agent, who also told them the idea that the United States would grant them asylum was wrong.

Most migrants left Honduras last Tuesday, arriving at the Suchiate bridge that forms the border between Guatemala and Mexico in the north yesterday morning.

Some of the migrants insisted on boarding, but others turned around in groups of around 20 and returned to the migration camps on the Guatemalan side of the border.

Mexico had strengthened its armed forces at the border crossing when it expected the arrival of a caravan with around 3,000 inhabitants, mainly from Honduras and El Salvador.

On Friday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the caravan members 4,000 jobs to dissuade them from traveling to the United States.

Mexico has been pressured by US President Donald Trump to curb an increase in undocumented migrants who arrived at the US-Mexico border last year.

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if the government stopped taking action to stop them.

The cornered government of Lopez Obrador sent 27,000 national guards to tighten the borders.

He has also allowed the United States to send more than 40,000 asylum seekers back to Mexico while their cases are being processed under the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Human Rights Watch accused Mexico Tuesday of violating migrants’ rights by not ensuring the security of those returned from the United States and by arresting others in “inhumane conditions”.

Tens of thousands of Central American migrants traveled through Mexico to the United States in large caravans last year. They fled from chronic poverty and brutal gang violence and sought protection from the dangers of the trip in large numbers.

This prompted Trump to warn of an “invasion” and send nearly 6,000 US soldiers to the border. – AFP

