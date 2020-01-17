Mexico: 2 dead and 1 seriously injured in a fireworks explosion

MEXICO – An explosion of a cache of fireworks killed two people and seriously injured another in a city on the northern outskirts of Mexico City.

The government of the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital, reported on its online information portal that a male victim died at the scene of Thursday’s explosion in Zumpango and that a woman died in a hospital.

In an update on Friday, he said the third unidentified victim had suffered severe burns and was in “very serious condition” in the hospital.

A dramatic video captured by a state government security camera distant from the explosion showed an intense orange ball of fire rising above the trees, individual fireworks bursting into bright flashes and a plume of smoke spreading in the sky.

The surrounding residential area was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

This part of the big city of Mexico is known for its manufacture of fireworks, cornerstone of the local economy – and also for the dozens of accidents each year in which warehouses, markets and fireworks at home erupt, often with fatal results.

In 2016, the San Pablito open-air market in Tultepec, in the State of Mexico, was destroyed by a spectacular chain reaction of flames and rockets that killed at least 42 people a few days before Christmas.

