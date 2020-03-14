Mexico announces 11 new coronavirus cases: 26 confirmed so far

Mexican health officials have confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus novelty (COVID-19), reaching a total of 26 since the virus’s first appearance in the country. With the exception of one case, all of the current cases in Mexico have been from people who returned from travel to the US, Europe, or Asia.

During a news conference on Friday, Mexico’s Deputy Secretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed that since Thursday, health officials have confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 26 cases.

“We still have the capacity to identify, isolate and track contacts related to these cases,” said Lopez Gatell, saying that preventive protocols were still being called for.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Mexico has confirmed its first case of community-wide coronavirus. This case is related to a previous case in which a Mexican national had returned from Spain and was visiting relatives when he began to have symptoms. The new case is a relative who had not left the country but was in contact with the first patient.

According to López Gatell, this case is still considered foreign. Mexican health officials continue to keep track of cases and the world-wide scenario, which brings the possibility of new trips each day.

One of the new steps healthcare officials will look at as the weekend progresses is the ability to cancel various public events such as concerts and festivals.

In the border state of Tamaulipas, health officials on Friday night announced the cancellation of all state-sponsored events as a precautionary measure for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamaulipas health officials are also examining three suspected cases: one in the border city of Reynosa, one in the border city of Nuevo Laredo and one in Tampico. They await the results of various tests. All three cases are from people who traveled outside the country.

