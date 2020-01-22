Mexico begins to fly and brings migrants back to Honduras

CIUDAD HIDALGO, MEXICO – Hundreds of Central American migrants who crossed the river to Mexico in hopes of eventually reaching the United States were sent back home or retired across the border on Tuesday after Mexican troops blocked their way had.

Less than 100 remained in the no man’s land along the Guatemala-Mexico river.

The caravan of thousands left Honduras last week in hopes that Mexico would allow them passage, which is a new test for President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce the influx of migrants at the U.S. border by helping other governments pressures to stop them.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said 2,400 of the migrants entered Mexico legally over the weekend. Around 1,000 of them asked Mexico to help them return to their countries. The rest were in immigration centers while they initiated legal procedures that allowed them to seek refuge in Mexico or to obtain a temporary work permit that limited them to southern Mexico.

Another 1,000 had tried to enter illegally on Monday, and hundreds of them appeared to have been arrested by Mexican national guards and immigration officials. Immigration officials estimated that 500 people had been evaded by security forces on Monday evening.

Ebrard said Mexico had already started to deport some to Honduras, put 110 on a flight to San Pedro Sula, and sent 144 back by bus.

Honduras Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez said Mexico will deport 500 Hondurans per day from Wednesday to Friday in buses.

Most of the hundreds that had been stranded in the no man’s land on the Mexican side of the river returned to Guatemala overnight in search of water, food, and a place to sleep. The Mexican authorities did not distribute water or food to those who entered illegally, which appeared to be an attempt by the government to wear down migrants.

Alejandro Rendon, head of the Mexican Ministry of Social Affairs, said his colleagues distributed water to those who had reported themselves or were caught by immigration officials, but did not do so along the river, as it was unsafe for workers.

“It is not advisable to come here because we cannot endanger the safety of our colleagues,” he said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the government is trying to protect migrants from harm by preventing them from illegally traveling through the country. He said they had to respect Mexican law.

“If we don’t take care of them, if we don’t know who they are, if we don’t have a register, they come over and north, and the criminal gangs attack and attack them because that’s the way it is was before, ”he said. “You disappeared.”

On Tuesday, on the Guatemalan side, the migrants stood in line for breakfast with plantains, beans and coffee. Some asked for dry clothes to replace what was soaked or lost in Mexico. Others were playing soccer and playing cards next to the river, trying to figure out what to do next.

Darlin Rene Romero, 25, and his wife were among the few to spend the night between the river and the Mexican authorities.

Rumors circulated that “anything could happen as it was very dangerous,” Romero said. But the couple from Copan, Honduras, spread a blanket on the floor and spent the night 20 meters away from a number of National Guard troops that formed a wall with their shields.

They remained confident that Mexico would let them pass and tried to make it to the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, where his sister lives.

They said a return to impoverished and gang-ridden Honduras, where most migrants come from, is unthinkable.

“We’re in no man’s land,” said Alan Mejia, whose two-year-old son was only covered in diapers when his wife Ingrid Vanesa Portillo and her other son, 12, looked at the river bank Monday night. Mejia participated in five previous caravans with a migration background, but never made it further than the Mexican border town of Tijuana.

“They plan to vacate us, and here we are without water or food,” said a desperate Portillo. “There is no hope for the future.”