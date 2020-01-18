Mexico blocks hundreds of migrants crossing the border – Boston Herald

By MARÍA VERZA

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) – Mexican authorities closed a border access point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to make their way across a bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala.

Normally, migrants who want to apply for asylum in Mexico are allowed to cross the bridge freely. But many migrants prefer to pass through Mexico on their way to the US, a country that has repeatedly asked Mexico to impede their arrival.

On Saturday, babies were crying and the mood lit when hundreds of Mexican national guardsmen blocked the path of thousands of migrants. The authorities of Guatemala estimate that 2500 migrants were on the bridge over the Suchiate, or were trying to get onto the bridge.

As the crowd swelled amidst gates, Mexican officials allowed dozens of migrants to enter the country in groups of 20, while a voice through a loudspeaker warned migrants against trying to slip in without passing through immigration filters.

Mexico is once again in the role of immigration enforcer while Central Americans are desperately seeking a better life and trying to find their way to the north, while Mexico’s largest trading partner – the United States – is urging Mexico to prevent those migrants from reach the limit.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute said on Twitter on Saturday that it had strengthened multiple points along the southern border of the country to ensure “safe, orderly, and regular immigration.” It also said it used drones to guard the region.

Hundreds of guards stood by the river to prevent migrants from entering Mexico illegally. The voice in the loudspeaker warned time and again that those who want to travel through Mexico may not be allowed asylum in the US, even when they get there.

As the temperature rose on Saturday, migrants trickled back across the bridge to Guatemala. Less than a hundred remained at the end of the afternoon.

The Mexican government has said that migrants who enter the country without registering are not allowed to cross the southern border. But those seeking asylum or other protection will be allowed to apply for and legalize their status in Mexico.

Guatemalan officials have counted about 3,000 migrants who have registered at border crossings to come to that country in recent days, and there are an estimated 1,300 migrants who have not registered.

The office of the human rights defender in Guatemala said more than 1,000 migrants were gathered at another point on the Mexican border far north in the Peten region. There were reports that Mexican troops were gathered there on the other side of the border.

Vicente Hernández, head of Mexican forces in the border area, told migrants on the Guatemalan side of the Suchiate that “there are opportunities for everyone” in Mexico.

“You just have to register here,” he added, saying that Mexican officials would offer the migrants jobs.

Mexico’s offer of legal status and potential employment for migrants includes a provision that would limit migrants to southern Mexico, where wages are lower and there are fewer jobs than elsewhere in the country.

The Consul General of El Salvador in Mexico, Antonio Azúcar, told The Associated Press that the Mexican authorities had reported that the migrants crossing Mexican territory would be housed in Ciudad Hidalgo, the city on the banks of the Suchiate where the bridge was crossed took place.

But a Mexican official who refused to be quoted by name said that those seeking asylum in Mexico would be taken to one of the two migration stations in the state of Chiapas – one in Tapachula and the other in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Once in custody, migrants can theoretically apply for temporary work permits to stay in Mexico. For months, non-profit organizations have been complaining that migrants are often sent back to their country of origin instead.

And many of the migrants are striving for a new life in the US – not in Mexico.

“We’re going to walk all the way up,” says Jazmín González, a 23-year-old Salvadoran holding a little girl.

González said she was afraid of being deported while she committed herself to the Mexican authorities on Saturday, along with her daughter and three other family members.

Lourdes Geraldina Jiménez of Honduras also decided to rely on the guarantees of Mexican officials when she entered Mexico with a son and another family member.

Jiménez said she left Honduras because gang members wanted to kill her 14-year-old son.

“I cannot return to Honduras,” she said, walking beside her son.

Many migrants leaving Central America say that they are afraid of their lives at home, while others say they are looking for better economic prospects.

