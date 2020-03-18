Mexico confirms 11 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours – 93 in total

Mexican health officials have confirmed 11 new cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) novel in a 24-hour period, bringing the national total to 93.

Currently, Mexico has 206 suspected cases that could lead to final diagnoses in the next 24 hours. Since the start of the global pandemic, health officials have ruled out 672 cases nationwide.

The announcement was published during a live daily conference by the Mexican Ministry of Health. Officers confirmed nine cases that were passed on to the community after patients contracted the virus of a friend or relative who recently traveled abroad. Most of the cases involve people who traveled to Europe, the USA or Asia.

According to health officials, individuals traveling abroad contacted 373 nationals. Of these, 34 recently exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Of these 34, nine were positive.

In recent days, officials have temporarily closed schools and called for a detention of mass meetings. However, over the weekend, Mexico City and Monterrey hosted two major music festivals with thousands in attendance. Currently, Monterrey has 14 confirmed cases due largely to people returning from international travel.

