[mexico-confirms-very-first-2-cases-of-coronavirus]

MEXICO Metropolis (AP) – Mexico’s assistant health and fitness secretary suggests the place now has two confirmed situations of the new coronavirus. Hugo Lopez-Gatell explained Friday that a single of the sufferers is in Mexico Town and the other in the northern condition of Sinaloa, and neither is seriously unwell.

At the very least 5 family contacts have been put in isolation. He claimed that 1 of the guys had speak to with another person who had traveled to the northern Italian region exactly where that nation has noticed a regional outbreak.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to downplay the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus, stating “it isn’t even equal to influenza.”