[mexico-extradites-son-of-jalisco-cartel-to-encounter-us-charges]

MEXICO Metropolis (AP) — Mexico extradited the son of the chief of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel to confront drug prices in the United States, primary to fears his gang might phase retaliations.

Ruben Oseguera was handed in excess of to U.S. authorities Thursday following he dropped a extensive lawful struggle versus extradition, Mexico’s top rated protection formal, Alfonso Durazo, mentioned Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice explained Oseguera will look in a federal court docket in Washington D.C. Friday to response a drug-distribution indictment.

Oseguera is acknowledged as “El Menchito,” soon after his father, Nemesio Oseguera, alias “El Mencho.” They more youthful Oseguera was born in California and retains dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship. He was arrested in 2015 on weapons possession and arranged crime rates, and experienced been combating extradition.

The Jalisco cartel is now Mexico’s most violent and fastest-expanding gang.

The shift appeared to spark fears of retaliation.

The U.S. Embassy issued a protection notify stating “following earlier higher-profile stability functions, legal teams operating in Jalisco have responded by taking retaliatory steps such as an maximize in anti-federal government rhetoric (banners and web threats) and blockades inside the metropolis and on interstate highways.”

“On some instances, these criminals have seized private cars and set them on fire,” in accordance to the alert.

Durazo claimed officials ended up on the lookout for any reaction.

He stated Mexico had tried using to extradite Oseguera before but “in fact, the process was a extended a person simply because of numerous legal appeals” submitted by his legal professionals, the last of which was turned down Wednesday.

The elder Oseguera continues to be a fugitive, regardless of the 2018 arrest of his spouse.

The U.S. has offered a $10 million for information and facts primary to the arrest of the elder Oseguera.

Jalisco New Generation has a status for battling with federal government brokers.

The cartel openly shot down a Mexican navy helicopter with a rocket launcher in 2015, prompting Mexican officers to declare an all-out offensive towards the prison group.