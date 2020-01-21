Mexico is starting to fly, migrating buses back to Honduras – Boston Herald

By MARÍA VERZA and SONIA PÉREZ D.

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico (AP) – Hundreds of Central American migrants who have entered South Mexico in recent days have been pushed back into Guatemala by Mexican troops, shipped to detention centers or returned to Honduras, officials said Tuesday. An unknown number slipped past the Mexican authorities and headed further north.

The latest migrant caravan provided a public platform for Mexico to remind the US government and migrants of the journey that it has refined its strategy and delivered the desired result: this caravan will not go beyond the southern border.

What remained unclear was the treatment of the migrants who are already on their way back to the countries they fled last week.

“Mexico does not have the capacity to handle so many people in a simple way in a few days,” said Guadalupe Correa Cabrera, a professor at George Mason University who is researching how caravans are shaped.

The caravan of thousands had left Honduras in the hope that Mexico would let them through, which was a new test of US President Donald Trump’s attempt to reduce the flow of migrants arriving at the US border by putting pressure on other governments to stop them.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said 2,400 migrants entered Mexico legally this weekend. About 1,000 of them asked Mexico for help with their return to their countries. The rest were detained in immigration centers while they started legal proceedings that allowed them to resort to Mexico or obtain temporary work permits that would limit them to southern Mexico.

On Tuesday afternoon, a young father from Honduras who only offered his first name, Jesus rested with his wife and their baby in a shelter in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, unsure of what to do.

“No country’s policies support us,” he said in response to hearing Ebrard’s comments about the situation. “If we don’t work, we don’t eat. (He) doesn’t feed us, doesn’t care about our children.”

Honduran officials said that more than 600 of its citizens would be expected by plane and bus to that country on Tuesday and that more would follow in the coming days.

Of the 1,000 additional people who attempted to enter Mexico illegally on Monday by wading the Suchiate River, most were either driven back or later detained by immigration agents, according to Mexican officials.

Most of the hundreds stranded in no man’s land on the Mexican side of the river returned to Guatemala on Monday night in search of water, food and a place to sleep. At the end of Tuesday, the first buses with Hondurans left Tecun Uman with around 150 migrants on their way to their home country.

Mexican authorities have not distributed water or food to those who have entered illegally in an attempt by the government to wear out the migrants.

Alejandro Rendón, head of Mexico’s social service, said his colleagues were watering those who reported themselves or were caught by immigration agents, but did not do the same along the river because it was not safe for employees to do so.

“It is not wise to come here because we cannot compromise the safety of colleagues,” he said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that the government is trying to protect migrants from damage by preventing them from illegally traveling through the country. He said they must respect Mexican laws.

“If we don’t take care of them, if we don’t know who they are, if we don’t have a register, they come and go north, and the criminal gangs take them and attack them, because that’s how it used to be, ‘he said. “They disappeared them.”

Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero praised the National Guard for his reluctance and said, “There has been no act in any way that we could call repression and not even annoyance.”

But the ambassador of Honduras in Mexico said that there was excessive violence on the part of the National Guard. “We have filed a complaint with the Mexican government,” Alden Rivera said in an interview with HCH Noticias without offering details. He also admitted that migrants had thrown rocks at Mexican authorities.

An Associated Press photo of a Mexican national guardsman holding a migrant in a blockade was sent via Twitter by US Interior Secretary US Celandin, with the message: “We appreciate Mexico doing more than last year to banning caravans that illegally try to move north to our southern border. “

“They must be absolutely satisfied with (Mexico’s) actions, because in reality it is their (from the United States) plan,” said Correa Cabrera, Professor George Mason. “They congratulate themselves because in reality it was not the plan of López Obrador.”

She said that it is a complicated problem for Mexico, but the National Guard had not placed any cases at the border to tackle immigration because they were not trained for it. The government “sends a group that doesn’t know how to and can protect human rights because they are trained to do other things,” she said.

Mexico announced last June that it is using the newly formed National Guard to help enforce immigration to avoid the tariffs that threatened Trump on Mexican imports.

Darlin René Romero and his wife were among the few who spent the night between the river and the Mexican authorities.

There were rumors all night long that “anything could happen, that it was very dangerous,” Romero said. But the couple from Copan, Honduras, spread a blanket on the ground and passed the night 20 meters from a line of National Guard troops forming a wall with their riotous shields.

They remained convinced that Mexico would let them through and tried to reach the North Mexican city of Monterrey, where his sister lives.

They said that a return to impoverished and gang-ridden Honduras, where most of the migrants come from, was unthinkable.

___

Associated Press writer Maria Verza reported this story in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, and AP writer Sonia Pérez D. reported from Tecun Uman, Guatemala. AP writer Marlon González in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, AP video journalist Diego Salgado in Tecun Uman and AP writer Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.