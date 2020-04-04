Mexico joins Canada, notifying the United States that it is ready to implement the new NAFTA

On Friday, the Mexican government notified Canada and the United States on Friday that it is ready to implement the revised North American trade agreement, leaving Americans now the opportunity to decide when the agreement should enter into force.

Jesús Seade, chief negotiator of Mexico, announced the news on Twitter overnight, saying in Spanish that “with this, we will have a modern tool that will strengthen the region’s competitiveness and energize trilateral relations”.

Juan José Gómez Camacho, Mexico’s ambassador to Canada, followed that tweet with one of his Saturday mornings, adding that “this new tool will strengthen the North American region and provide new dynamism to our economies”.

Mexico has notified Canada and the United States that we have completed all internal procedures that allow it #CUSMA enter into force. This new tool will strengthen the North American region and provide new dynamism to our economies. #TMEC #USMCA

Canada was the first to notify its NAFTA partners on Thursday that it was ready to set a date to implement the revised agreement.

Now all eyes are on the United States government to decide when it wants to proceed.

All three countries have ratified the agreement.

The text of the agreement states that it will enter into force on the first day of the third month after all three partners have notified the others that they have changed their laws, regulations and other administrative systems and are ready to comply.

If the United States reports by the end of April, the first that the new measures could take place is July 1st.

Coronavirus stopping implementation

It is unclear, however, how soon the United States will act.

The Trump administration had wanted the deal to be concluded before June 1st. But this happened before COVID-19 substantially upset the North American economy and drastically altered cross-border travel and exchanges.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of US senators asked for a delay, saying that “a long experience of incomplete and inadequate implementation by the partners of the trade agreement taught us that the United States must do this front-end work to ensure that the words on the card offer real benefits to Americans. “

Key industries that need to make substantial changes following the deal, such as the automotive sector, were originally disrupted by the coronavirus, with some structures no longer able to focus on re-evaluating their North American supply chains for compliance, as they reorganize instead to produce urgently needed medical equipment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted governments, businesses, workers and farmers globally, leaving little time and resources to prepare for a smooth transition to [the United States – Mexico – Canada agreement],” letter of senators to United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer said. “USMCA should not go into effect prematurely.”