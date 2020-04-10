Mexico reaches agreements to pave the way for OPEC, while Russia will reduce oil production

Mexico claims that it has reached an agreement with the United States that will allow it to agree on an agreement on oil production cuts with OPEC, Russia and other countries.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that during OPEC discussions, he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States will compensate for what Mexico cannot add to the proposed cut.

Lopez Obrador said he spoke to Trump on Thursday, and both agreed that Mexico will cut its oil production by 100,000 barrels per day and that the United States will add a cut of 250,000 barrels per day to what it has already agreed on.

Mexico refused to cut 400,000 barrels per day, as initially requested.

“We held out until the end because it cost us a lot of effort to increase oil production,” said Lopez Obrador.

Lopez Obrador raised Mexico’s oil production and straightened his heavily indebted state-owned oil company, Pemex, a priority of his presidency. Production had been falling for years.

“We argued that it was difficult for us to cut production as much as they asked,” he said.

He said Mexico was initially asked to cut 400,000 barrels per day and then 350,000 barrels per day.

Before reaching an agreement with the United States, Lopez Obrador said that Trump had read him a list of all the other countries that had agreed, noting that only Mexico had refused. Lopez Obrador said he explained to Trump why and at that time Trump proposed to cover the Mexico divide.

And there’s more.