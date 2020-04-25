Mexico says automakers will reopen with coronavirus guarantees

The Mexican government says it wants to reopen the car factories in collaboration with the United States and Canada.

The Department of Foreign Relations said in a note Friday that details of the plan would be made known in the coming days. The department said that safeguards would be put in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which led Mexico to order the closure of nonessential plants several weeks ago.

“The Mexican government will emphasize health protection and ensure that the reopening will be orderly, gradual and cautious,” said the note.

The announcement came three days after the U.S. government launched a campaign to reopen Mexico’s plants, suggesting that the supply chain in the North American free trade zone could be permanently affected if they did not resume production.

Mexico’s border assembly plants are key to the U.S. supply chain, including defense contractors, and more facility workers have organized strikes and protests over fears of coronavirus.

Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico, launched a Twitter campaign on Tuesday urging efforts to keep supply chains intact.

He expressed concern about the blockages of viruses that damage the flow of parts and goods that feed companies in the United States, Mexico and Canada and warned that “if we don’t coordinate our response, these chains can evaporate.”

United States Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau has campaigned to keep factories open, saying that “the destruction of the economy is also a health threat.” (Luis Cortes / Reuters)

“There are risks everywhere, but we don’t all stay home for fear of having a car accident,” wrote Landau. “The destruction of the economy is also a health threat.”

Ellen Lord, United States Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Support, expressed similar concerns Monday in Washington.

“We are seeing impacts on the industrial base from several international closure pockets,” he said, before pointing to Mexico as a particular area of ​​concern. “Today I am writing to the Mexican foreign minister to ask for help to reopen international suppliers there.”