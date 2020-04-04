Mexico says no benefit of wearing face masks as coronavirus cases reach 1,688

Top Mexican health officials said there is no scientifically proven benefit for the general public in wearing face masks or masks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The statement contradicts the new recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that encourage the use of cloth fabrics. The dismissal of covers by Mexican officials also comes at a time when the number of virus cases reached 1,688, up to 178 new patients confirmed the day before.

During a news conference broadcast last night, officials from the Mexican Ministry of Health revealed the latest statistics on the growing number of cases in Mexico. The latest figures revealed that Mexico has a total of 1,688 cases. So far, 60 people have died from the virus. Health officials are examining 5,398 suspected cases that need further testing. They were able to rule out 8,602 cases in which the tests returned negative.

Mexico’s main effort to reduce the spread of the virus is to encourage the public to stay indoors and for those who venture to keep a safe distance from each other. During the conference, Health Undersecretary Hugo Lopez Gatell answered questions about the use of face masks and clothing covers in order to protect the general public from exposure to the virus, saying that the use of masks were anecdotal and not scientific.

“There is no real scientific evidence to show that wearing a mask by the general public will help contain the pandemic,” said López Gatell. “There is only anecdotal information from three Asian countries, which, for a variety of reasons, including cultural ones, used it abundantly and is contrasted with European and American countries and have sought to show a relationship. There is no clear scientific evidence.”

The Mexican healthcare official’s statements go against a new set of CDC recommendations citing new evidence for the public through facial covers.

In light of the new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coatings to slowly diffuse # COVID19 in public settings where other measures of social distance (such as grocery stores and pharmacies) are difficult to maintain. in the areas of important community transmission.

According to López Gatell, any facial cover only helps keep an individual from getting sick, but it does little to protect someone who is not sick because it can spread through their eyes or touch their face. The health official requested that the public be bold with surgical masks and N95 masks, as needed by medical professionals working during the pandemic.

