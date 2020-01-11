Mexico school and teacher killed: 6 injured after 11-year-old boy burned

Loading...

MEXICO – A student and a teacher were killed Friday in an elementary school in northern Mexico, when the 11-year-old boy opened fire on his teacher and classmates with two rifles, authorities said.

Coahuila State Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said the sixth-year shooter and his teacher were dead.

The preliminary investigation showed that the student arrived in his classroom, told a classmate “Today is the day” and asked for permission to go to the bathroom, said Riquelme. After 15 minutes, he had not returned and his teacher went to get him. He came out of the bathroom with two shots. The shooting ended when he killed himself, he said.

Among the injured were five students and a gym teacher, said Riquelme.

The governor stated that the shooter lived with his grandparents and that his mother died a few years ago. He said the boy had not exhibited behavioral problems before in school. Investigators were examining reports that the boy had been influenced by a particular video game.

Images of the scene showed concerned parents arriving at the Colegio Cervantes to pick up their children on Friday morning. It is a private school in downtown Torreon, opposite a large park.

Danya Mendizabal, whose daughter is in grade 4 at Colegio Cervantes, said she was first alerted by a conversation with student mothers. She called the school, but no one answered, and then she called a teacher who told her that her daughter was fine and that she should come and pick her up.

Mendizabal said his daughter was in her class in another part of the school and did not know what had happened. “They managed it well because the teachers were very calm,” she said.

She said she never imagined anything like this could happen in school. “The Colegio Cervantes has always stood out as a very safe school for middle-class children,” she said. “Where parents work, but we pay attention.”

The school is participating in a public program called “Safe Backpack” in which school staff search each child’s backpack upon arrival at school, she said, adding that she inspects daily her daughter’s backpack.

Torreon is an industrial city with foreign assembly factories.

School shootings are rare in Mexico. Friday’s incident recalled another in January 2017 in the northern city of Monterrey. In this case, a student opened fire in a private high school. He killed a teacher and injured two students. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

