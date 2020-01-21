Mexico starts flying and draws migrants back to Honduras

Hundreds of Central American migrants wading a river in Mexico hoping to eventually reach the US were sent back to their homeland on Tuesday or withdrew across the border Tuesday after Mexican troops blocked their way.

Fewer than 100 remained in no man’s land along the Suchiate River between Guatemala and Mexico.

The caravan of thousands had left Honduras last week in the hope that Mexico would let them through, which would be a new test of US President Donald Trump’s attempt to reduce the flow of migrants arriving at the US border by other governments under pressure to stop them.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said 2,400 of the migrants entered Mexico legally this weekend. About 1,000 of them asked Mexico for help with their return to their countries. The rest were detained in immigration centers while they started legal proceedings that allowed them to resort to Mexico or obtain temporary work permits that would limit them to southern Mexico.

Another 1,000 had attempted to enter illegally on Monday, he said, and hundreds of them were being held by the Mexican National Guard and immigration agents. On Monday evening, immigration officials estimated that 500 had avoided the catch by the security forces.

Ebrard said that Mexico has already begun deporting some back to Honduras, placing 110 on a flight to San Pedro Sula and sending 144 back by bus.

Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez said that Mexico would deport 500 Hondurans a day to buses from Wednesday to Friday.

Most of the hundreds stranded in no man’s land on the Mexican side of the river returned to Guatemala at night in search of water, food and a place to sleep.

Alejandro Rendon, head of the federal social service of Mexico, said his colleagues were distributing water to those who reported themselves or were caught by immigration agents, but did not do the same along the river because it was not safe for employees to do this.

“It is not wise to come here because we cannot compromise the safety of colleagues,” he said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that the government is trying to protect migrants from damage by preventing them from illegally traveling through the country. He said they must respect Mexican laws.

“If we don’t take care of them, if we don’t know who they are, if we don’t have a register, they come and go north, and the criminal gangs take them and attack them, because that’s how it used to be, “he said. “They disappeared them.”

“There is no hope left”

On the side of Guatemala, migrants were in a reception center for breakfast with plantains, beans and coffee on Tuesday. Some asked for dry clothing to replace what was soaked or lost in their flight to Mexico. Others spent time playing football and playing cards beside the river, trying to figure out what to do next.

Darlin Rene Romero (25) and his wife were among the few who spent the night between the river and the Mexican authorities.

There were rumors all night long that “something could happen, that it was very dangerous,” Romero said. But the couple from Copan, Honduras, spread a blanket on the ground and passed the night 20 meters from a line of National Guard troops forming a wall with their riotous shields.

Central American migrants run on the Mexican side of the bank of the Suchiate River after crossing from Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on Monday. (Marco Ugarte / The Associated Press)

They remained convinced that Mexico would let them through and tried to reach the North Mexican city of Monterrey, where his sister lives.

They said that a return to impoverished and gang-ridden Honduras, where most of the migrants come from, was unthinkable.

“We are in no man’s land,” said Alan Mejia, whose two-year-old son was hugged in his arms, dressed only in a diaper, while his wife, Ingrid Vanesa Portillo, and their other son, 12, stared at the riverbank Monday. night. Mejia joined five previous migrant caravans, but never got further than the Mexican border town of Tijuana.

“They are planning to clean up us, and here we are without water or food,” said a desperate Portillo. “There is no hope to move forward.”