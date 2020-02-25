[mexico’s-financial-state-ministry-strike-by-cyber-assault]



February 25, 2020

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO City (Reuters) – Mexico’s overall economy ministry detected a cyber assault on some of its servers on Sunday but did not take into consideration sensitive information and facts to have been compromised, and beefed up safety steps, it mentioned in a statement.

It was the 2nd high-profile cyber attack on the Mexican government just after hackers demanded $five million in bitcoin from national oil enterprise Pemex previous November, forcing it to shut down computers nationwide.

Providers have been requested to briefly isolate networks and servers, the ministry mentioned on Monday, incorporating that the processing of some sorts would be quickly suspended to shield their legal standing.

“Following an extensive revision, some of the ministry’s servers have been determined as impacted, primarily e mail and archive servers,” it additional.

“The ministry’s sensitive data as effectively as that of its end users is not considered compromised.”

It was not quickly obvious if the cyber assault was accompanied by a ransom demand as was the situation for Pemex. Businesses taken hostage digitally can go through catastrophic destruction, irrespective of irrespective of whether they shell out ransom.

