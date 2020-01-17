Mexico’s Obrador is considering raffling off the presidential jet

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the last Friday in a series of desperate ideas to sell his predecessor’s official jet, which he believes is too luxurious for a country where half of the people live in poverty.

López Obrador said he is considering raffling the plane by selling six million lottery tickets for $ 25 each.

He offered to use one year of free usage time in case the winner of the lottery-like scheme does not have the money to operate the jet.

López Obrador has four other ideas for the sale of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, after the $ 130 million jet could not find a buyer after a year on an American runway, where it raised about $ 1.5 million in maintenance costs.

He has not yet said if he is considering a garden sale, but suggested that no idea is excluded.

“Help me,” he begged reporters at his morning news conference, apparently struggling for ways to get off the plane. He said he had met businessmen looking for ideas on how to get rid of the white elephant.

President at home

The jet is expensive to use and is now configured to carry only 80 people, albeit with a full presidential suite with a bedroom and private bathroom; experts say it would be too expensive to reconfigure in a commercial aircraft that normally carries as many as 300 passengers.

AMLO, as he is known in Mexico, has proposed exchanging the aircraft for US medical equipment or selling it in shares to a group of business people for executive incentive programs. He also offered to rent it out by the hour, hoping to pay off the rest of the outstanding loans on the plane.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, center left, is shown with the man he succeeded, Enrique Peña Nieto, at the National Palace in Mexico City on August 20, 2018. (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

The cut-back president has vowed never to set foot on the jet that his predecessor has bought. He flies what is called the tourist class, including standing in line to check in and for security purposes.

During his campaign, López Obrador embarked on an international tour to strengthen his bona fide foreign policy in the elections, but in his first year of office he skipped both the G20 summit in Japan and the United Nations General Assembly in New York and visited the White House. His meetings with Latin American leaders have all taken place in Mexico.

However, López Obrador has traveled extensively through the air in Mexico.

Air travel also occurred in one of the first major relocations of López Obrador, when he canceled an airport project in Mexico City to which at least $ 2 billion had already been spent.

He argued that his alternative plan to expand a military airbase further from Mexico City for civilian use would ultimately prove to be $ 5 billion cheaper than completing the project, but the decision was generally unpopular and led to a sale in Mexican assets around the world. markets.