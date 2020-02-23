[mga-inaugural-charity-golf-celebration-raises-rm1m-from-sponsors]

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah get there for the MGA Charity Golfing 2020 in Kota Permai Golfing and Nation Club, Kota Kemuning February 23,2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KEMUNING, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Golfing Association (MGA) raised RM1 million for charity at the close of the inaugural MGA Charity Golf 2020 party at Kota Permai Golfing and Country Club today.

The party was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is also the patron of MGA.

All over 120 gamers took portion in the function. Among the them was funny guy Harith Iskandar and community golfing pro Kelly Tan.

Members performed 18 holes on the Ross Watson built golfing study course amd had been then served lunch accompanied by a brief effectiveness from Harith and some are living music.

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor was magnanimous in his praise for the sponsors and to Sultan Abdullah, whom he said played a huge part in reviving the forthcoming Malaysian Open up from March four-eight at the same venue.

“There are numerous individuals to thank in this article who have created this celebration doable and on behalf of MGA we categorical our deepest gratitude to your Majesty Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, for becoming the MGA patron.

“Without your assistance we would not be ready to revive the forthcoming Malaysian Open following a four-12 months hiatus,” explained Anwar.

“To Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah thank you for chairing the organising committee for this inaugural charity event.

“With all your assist and our sponsors we have relentlessle been capable to raise RM1 million so thank you evrybody for generating this event a success.”

The funds will be used by Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (Yasa) and for MGA’s Junior Golfing Progress Programme.