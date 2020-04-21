MHA directs Bengal government not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state – India news

The interior ministry on Tuesday sent a letter to the Bengal government directing the possibility of two inter-ministerial central teams sent for review of the implementation of lockdown measures in selected districts to carry out their duties.

The teams include public health experts and officers of disaster management bodies, the letter adds, whose expertise the state can use to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter further complains that the teams in Calcutta and Jalpaiguri have not received the necessary cooperation from state and local authorities. They have refrained from making any visits, interacting with professionals and assessing the country’s ground situation, the letter said.

“It means interfering with the implementation of orders issued by the central government under the Disaster Management Act and the Supreme Court’s instructions,” the letter read.

He urged the government to allow the central squad teams to work freely.

“Therefore, you are instructed to obey the command and agree with the teams to carry out such responsibilities as are entrusted to them,” it was stated.

The Trinamool Congress, for its part, claimed that while states in India were fighting to fight the new coronavirus, the Narendra-led central government was fighting some states instead of fighting the virus.

“About 70% -80% of districts elected to visit Central come from opposition-ruled states. Why are no districts of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat part of the list?” Asked O’Brien, a Rajya Sabha party member.

Two union government teams landed in Calcutta on Monday to visit seven districts to review the implementation of detention and health administration moves. On the occasion of the visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Centre’s decision “unilateral” and “undesirable”.

