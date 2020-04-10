Mia Farrow says Quincy’s daughter has been hospitalized with coronary heart disease

Mia Farrow asks for help while her daughter is hospitalized.

“Personal request,” the actor tweeted on Friday.

“If you are very kind, please pray for my daughter Quincy.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“Today he has no other solution to help the hospital fight coronavirus,” he said.

Quincy, 26, is married and has a young daughter, Curta. His siblings include journalist Ronan Faro, as well as writer and activist Dylan Faro.

Read more

Mia Farrow regularly shares photos of her daughter on social media.

Last week, he posted a photo taken during Quincy’s wedding on his Instagram account.

“The day my youngest daughter, Quincy, married Ethan. One year later, their baby cortex came with it.”

“The happiest memories of a holiday home.”

Mia Farrow’s voice came across on Friday with many messages of support wishing Quincy a speedy recovery.

[Tags ToTranslate] Mia Farrow [t] Coronavirus [t] COVID-19 [t] News [t] Movie [t] Culture