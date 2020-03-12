MIAA hockey teams get cancellation tough

It was not a pleased afternoon in Arlington when boys hockey coach John Messuri experienced to inform his gamers that they would not get a prospect to acquire the Tremendous 8 title at TD Backyard garden on Sunday adhering to the MIAA board of directors’ decision to end the season due to the coronavirus.

“It was brutal, there was total silence for about 35 minutes and all you could hear had been little ones and coaches crying,” reported Messuri, whose crew was slated to engage in Pope Francis. “We had a terrific team of seniors who have been alongside one another for 10 many years. We place them on their individual pick out group back then, understanding that some working day we would have a good higher university group.

“The only factor I could explain to them is that they received the winner’s bracket and they had been the only staff not to eliminate a activity in the Super 8 match. Maybe that will take the sting out some working day, but it was a tricky working day on the ice.”

Canton athletic director Danny Erickson had to deal with two teams acquiring to settle for being co-champions. The Canton boys were being scheduled to face Lincoln-Sudbury for the Div. 2 title, even though the Canton women were matched up in opposition to Wellesley for the Div. 2 crown.

“It was a tough take a look at to our coaches today at the rink,” Erickson stated. “But our coaches and young ones are resilient. I simply cannot complain because the security and wellbeing of the children is usually initially.”

The a single group that beat Canton through the common season was Lincoln-Sudbury (6-4). Senior tri-captain Brendan Walsh experienced a hard time dealing the disappointing of having his time conclude abruptly.

“When they first informed us, I couldn’t even feel about it,” Walsh explained. “Once it began to established in, the emotions obtained the far better of me. Not acquiring a shot to perform for a championship is challenging.”

The Austin Prep ladies group put jointly a 21-1-2 year and needed a crack at a Woburn staff that defeated the Cougars in the condition semifinals two several years in the past.

“There’s not substantially you can do, it is a bummer,” said Austin Prep coach Stephanie Wooden. “Once the pros began canceling, you just felt it was a matter of time. I feel poorly for the seniors on each groups since it is their very last activity and it gets canceled.”

Walpole’s storybook ride to the Div. 1 South boys hockey title ends one particular chapter shorter than they would have favored. Athletic director/coach Ron Dowd dreaded the seemingly inevitable determination and the subsequent information he had to deliver to his workforce.

“It was the toughest matter I have ever had to,” Dowd explained. “At the stop of every period, every mentor but a single has to give that speech that you never want to. This time, there is no euphoria, no profitable, no nothing.

“I recognize the determination. I figured this was coming immediately after the NBA canceled the season. As soon as the NHL and colleges did it, how could we go out and do this?”

Though Lincoln-Sudbury will not get a next prospect to enjoy Canton, senior Tim Duffy explained it won’t acquire away from the memory of a 20-3-2 campaign.

“There have been a few of us who had letters on our uniforms, but all 14 seniors could have had one particular,” Duffy said. “Everyone was so supportive of a person one more, it was a near-knit team. The freshmen have been treated just like the seniors, no just one was dealt with in different ways.”