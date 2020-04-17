Miami Dolphins likely to choose QB in NFL draft

Miami — In the 54 years of drafting, the Miami Dolphins earned four quarterbacks in the first round and two in the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Maybe they should use top picks in QB more often?

The dolphin started the 21 quarterback after Dan Marino retired 20 years ago, during which time he won one playoff game in 2000.

Maybe they should use top picks in QB more often.

They will do next week. Perhaps.

Which QB?

Even before the off-season began, team owner Stephen Ross said winning franchise quarterbacks was a priority. The dolphin is in the best position to do that in the draft, making it fifth overall.

Choose Alabama Quarterback to Atago Bayroa if you tend to gamble, or Oregon Quarterback Justin Herbert if you think you can overcome a long injury history or if you can fix the problem exactly.

The decision will come a few months after the guess that continues to be built.

“I heard from a grocery store guy,” General Manager Chris Greer said Thursday. “I had a pest control man spraying ants at home and he was asking me dolphin questions. My wife and children, they drop in at my office every day:” We Who are you taking? ”It’s fun and exciting. “

The new QB is likely to be the successor to 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick and will be at the center of the reconstruction effort under his second year coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins haven’t used top picks in the quarterback since 2012 when they drafted Ryan Tan Hill. Other QBs they chose in the first round: Hall of Fame Marino and Bob Grease, and Rick Norton when he was an AFL expansion team in 1966.

Draft of result

The Dolphins were accused of tanking last year as they purged their salaries while stockpiling salary limits and draft topics. This will give you a permanent record roster turnaround and 5-11 season rewards.

Dolphins spent $ 235 million to sign 10 free agents and 14 were selected in the draft, including 5 of the first 56.

“This is the chance for Flores to shape the team into his image.

Molding requires materials, and next week will rely heavily on wise decisions by Greer and Flores, who will have final say over the pick next week.

“These two next drafts, if we do the work we expect—and we are fully capable, and very excited to do that-we have a strong team here. I feel like I can build it, “said Greer. “Smart picks, if done the right way, can put a great team here for a long time.”

Need for score

The Dolphins scored 494 points in the franchise record last year. Most of them are NFL. They had the fewest bags and abandoned the most touchdown paths.

And in the draft, they probably focus on the attack.

In addition to the quarterback, we want to add a left tackle, a right guard or tackle, a runback, a tight end, and a receiver. that’s all.

The Dolphins have strengthened their defenses at the free agency, but they need tackle, corner back, and safety.

Brain trust

Greer joined Dolphins as a Scout in 2000, and has since managed to survive the catastrophe of the organization.

This year will be the fourth year in charge of the draft decision, and the cooperation with Flores is good. They enjoyed long friendships, each of whom began his NFL career as a Scout of New England Patriots.

Over their shoulders-away-Loss may have endured patience against unproductive drafts. He will be 80 next month and is waiting for his owner to celebrate the playoff victory.

Checker history

Miami has been named the Top 5 for the fourth time since 1968 and wants to take better advantage of this opportunity.

The Dolphins took second place in the overall victory with Ronnie Brown when he was likely to win Aaron Rogers in 2005. Tackle Jake Long was the overall first choice of 2008 when he was able to choose Matt Ryan. In 2013, they traded off, No. Dion Jordan was chosen as the defending end with a total pick of 3. This is probably the biggest bust in franchise history.

. [TagsToTranslate] Orlando